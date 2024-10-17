Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,788 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IART. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IART opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

