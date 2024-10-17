Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after purchasing an additional 419,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,035,000 after buying an additional 332,811 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at about $8,873,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter worth about $5,861,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 67.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50,324 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Stock Up 0.3 %

Post stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $118.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Insider Activity at Post

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

