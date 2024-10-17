Inspire Investing LLC Has $413,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Up 3.2 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -38.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

