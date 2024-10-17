Inspire Investing LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,743 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In other news, insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $43,538.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,018.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $43,538.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,018.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $326,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,508.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,254. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.12. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.25 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Stories

