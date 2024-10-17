Inspire Investing LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 239.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Innospec in the first quarter valued at $132,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 6,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $749,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,358.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innospec stock opened at $116.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.07. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $133.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.14.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

