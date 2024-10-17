Inspire Investing LLC Has $414,000 Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in RLI by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 207,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 146,324 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 21.3% in the first quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 612,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,876,000 after buying an additional 107,655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 585.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,569 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 2,611.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,400,000 after acquiring an additional 33,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Shares of RLI opened at $161.71 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $162.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.92 and its 200-day moving average is $146.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

