Inspire Investing LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 61.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,784 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 183,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after purchasing an additional 206,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $302,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,552.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE BHE opened at $44.06 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

