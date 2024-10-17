Inspire Investing LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 110,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 58,748 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 63.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIW. Truist Financial increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

