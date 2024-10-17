Inspire Investing LLC Has $414,000 Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 98.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 20,281.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $29.46 on Thursday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.20 and a beta of 1.48.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. PDF Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.