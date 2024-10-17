Inspire Investing LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2,651.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 172.8% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 66.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $210,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NHI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

NHI stock opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 118.03%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

