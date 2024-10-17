Inspire Investing LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at $15,806,730.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOD opened at $134.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.22. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $138.99.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

MOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

