Inspire Investing LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 69.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 30.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

UMBF stock opened at $111.18 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $113.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average is $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.78.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UMBF. Citigroup began coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Harris sold 736 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $69,956.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,549.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Amy Harris sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $69,956.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,549.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,211 shares in the company, valued at $329,127.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $4,224,884. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

