Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 88,656 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at $834,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 184,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,333,000 after buying an additional 54,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

