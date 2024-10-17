Inspire Investing LLC Increases Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.21%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,372.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,372.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

