Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 25,600.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Materion during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Materion during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
MTRN opened at $107.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.
