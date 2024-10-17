Inspire Investing LLC Invests $414,000 in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSBC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 79,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 42.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 310,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 92,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 31.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 172,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $666.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $31.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 22.24%. Analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Five Star Bancorp

In other Five Star Bancorp news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $87,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,128.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,340 over the last ninety days. 25.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

