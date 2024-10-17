Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,225 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 109.3% in the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,122,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,142 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,231,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 136,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 81.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 156,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 70,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter worth about $11,241,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $499.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.37%. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

