Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,890 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,718 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 503.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20,273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $32.01 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.90%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director David F. Dierker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,618.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $81,684. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.