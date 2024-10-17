Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 194.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,222,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,896,000 after buying an additional 1,466,220 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,199,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,771,000 after acquiring an additional 870,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,248,000 after purchasing an additional 226,547 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.5% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 383,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 136,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.9% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 552,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,157,000 after purchasing an additional 110,027 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:RHP opened at $112.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

