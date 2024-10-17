Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 51,987 Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 82.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,203,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,512,692.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $324,787. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

