Inspire Investing LLC Sells 109 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 67.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 866.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 166.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $114.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.66. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day moving average is $98.81.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,310. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

