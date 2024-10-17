Inspire Investing LLC Sells 145 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $130.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.08.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.78 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

