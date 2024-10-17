Inspire Investing LLC Sells 15,076 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,076 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Photronics by 223.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 155.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

