Inspire Investing LLC Sells 288 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBK. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in FB Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,199,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,172,000 after buying an additional 139,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,623,000 after acquiring an additional 106,553 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,596,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in FB Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 30,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FBK opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.13.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

FB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.