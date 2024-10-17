Inspire Investing LLC Takes $413,000 Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 694.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 239,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 209,093 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 105.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 155,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 79,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $723.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 2,266.67%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

