Inspire Investing LLC Trims Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,537,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 20.41%.

In other news, EVP Christy Ames sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,172.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $655,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,496.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christy Ames sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,172.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,715. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

