Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. Raymond James downgraded Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of CBU opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.90%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.86%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

