Integer (ITGR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Integer to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Integer has set its FY24 guidance at $5.07-5.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.070-5.490 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Integer's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITGR opened at $131.06 on Thursday. Integer has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.41.

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,824.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

