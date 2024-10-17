Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,739 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.0 %

ICE opened at $165.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $167.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,532 shares of company stock worth $1,358,709. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.