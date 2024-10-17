Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR):
- 10/16/2024 – Interactive Brokers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/16/2024 – Interactive Brokers Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/8/2024 – Interactive Brokers Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $163.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2024 – Interactive Brokers Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2024 – Interactive Brokers Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $147.00 to $166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2024 – Interactive Brokers Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $152.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2024 – Interactive Brokers Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $146.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.90. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $154.75.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.
