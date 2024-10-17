Investors Buy Large Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 207.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

