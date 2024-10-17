IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

IP Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPZYF opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. IP Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

