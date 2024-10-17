iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Up 6.0% in September

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,920,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 10,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,544,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $120.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

