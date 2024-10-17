iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,049,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $292.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $292.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

