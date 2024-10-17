iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

