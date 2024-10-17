iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $154.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.