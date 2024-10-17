ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.07 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 79.25 ($1.03). ITV shares last traded at GBX 78.40 ($1.02), with a volume of 8,558,948 shares trading hands.

Get ITV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITV

ITV Stock Performance

ITV Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.07. The company has a market cap of £2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. ITV’s payout ratio is 4,545.45%.

ITV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.