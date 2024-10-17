Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Short Interest Update

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.41. Jamf has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jamf will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Jamf by 16.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. EVR Research LP increased its holdings in Jamf by 282.9% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after buying an additional 1,160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

