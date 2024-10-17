Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 48,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

VNLA stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $49.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

