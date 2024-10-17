Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in September

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Shares of JREIF opened at $3,881.42 on Thursday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $3,881.42 and a 12 month high of $3,881.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,881.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,881.42.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Real Estate Investment
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.