Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in September

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of JREIF opened at $3,881.42 on Thursday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $3,881.42 and a 12 month high of $3,881.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,881.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,881.42.

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

