John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $13.29. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 123,533 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
