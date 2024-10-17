John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $13.29. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 123,533 shares.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

