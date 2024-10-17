John Laing Infrastructure Fund (LON:JLIF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (LON:JLIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 142.60 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 142.60 ($1.86). John Laing Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at GBX 142.60 ($1.86), with a volume of 4,631 shares.
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 142.60.
About John Laing Infrastructure Fund
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (JLIF) is an infrastructure fund. The Fund invests in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Fund invests in sectors, including health, education, justice and emergency services, transport, regeneration and social housing, government buildings and street lighting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Laing Infrastructure Fund
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.