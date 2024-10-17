Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
JTC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JTCPF opened at C$13.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.31. JTC has a 12-month low of C$7.68 and a 12-month high of C$14.15.
About JTC
