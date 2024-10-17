Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC) Short Interest Update

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keen Vision Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the first quarter worth $465,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in Keen Vision Acquisition by 245.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45,716 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,563,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Keen Vision Acquisition by 142.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 482,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 283,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keen Vision Acquisition by 196.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 659,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 436,792 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KVAC opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

