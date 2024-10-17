Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Update

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,681,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the September 15th total of 4,139,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,120.7 days.

Keppel Price Performance

Shares of KPELF opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Keppel has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Keppel’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

