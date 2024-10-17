Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.