Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KDP stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

