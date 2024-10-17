Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Up 13.6% in September

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 982,900 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 865,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Up 2.8 %

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 9.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.14.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

