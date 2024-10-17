Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Up 13.6% in September

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 982,900 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 865,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Kezar Life Sciences Stock Up 2.8 %
Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 9.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.14.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.
