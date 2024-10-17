Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

