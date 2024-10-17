Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KSPHF opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

See Also

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. The company offers Kalogra tablets, for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; Tabuneos capsules for the treatment of microscopic polyangiitis and granulomatous polyangiitis; Minirin Melt OD tablets; Malizeb tablets; Tavaris tablets for the treatment of chronic idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura; Beova tablets for the treatment of overactive bladder treatment; and Darbepoetin Alfa BS injection JCR for the treatment of renal anemia.

